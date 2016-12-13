Download and Watch Movie Split (2017)
Split (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|M. Night Shyamalan.
|Writer
|:
|M. Night Shyamalan.
|Producer
|:
|Mark Bienstock, Jason Blum, M. Night Shyamalan.
|Release
|:
|January 19, 2017
|Country
|:
|United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, Blinding Edge Pictures.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|117 min.
|Genre
|:
|Horror, Thriller.
Movie ‘Split’ was released in January 19, 2017 in genre Horror. M. Night Shyamalan was directed this movie and starring by James McAvoy. This movie tell story about Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him—as well as everyone around him—as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.
